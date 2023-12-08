After a week without games that Carlo Ancelotti has taken advantage of to “be able to work more physically and tactically”, and above all recover from such continuous efforts so that the leader can even “play at a higher level”, Real Madrid The League resumes this Saturday in the always demanding Benito Villamarín against Manuel Pellegrini’s solid Betis.

«It is a difficult match because Betis is doing well. Our goal is to continue with this good dynamic. It is a complicated day, but we want to do well,” Ancelotti emphasized in the preview of the day’s match. The Italian barely extended his explanations for eleven minutes, he did not lose his good humor, he left some headlines as usual and once again avoided talking about his future.

What do you prefer, to be questioned about Mbappé or about his renewal or departure to Brazil? Carletto was asked in the Valdebebas press room. “Neither one nor the other. “You’ve got the question wrong,” the Reggiolo coach responded with his usual wit.

Coming to this duel, a priori one of the most demanding that Real Madrid has left until the end of the first round with the aim of achieving the honorary title of winter champion, maximum prominence for Isco. The man from Malaga was a key moment for Ancelotti, but then came his downhill climb, his departure from the white team and a period of unemployment until he ended up at Betis, where he is perhaps his star and the man from Malaga enjoys a second youth.

«I have seen him play and he is doing very well. I am very happy, he is a player who contributes to football. “He is one of the players we have to control well,” warned the Madrid coach, whose contract ends on June 30 but could renew in the first quarter of 2024, perhaps after reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Pellegrini and Isco give a special morbidity to an appointment that has fallen due to a fibula fracture for which the Argentine Guido Rodríguez has already undergone surgery. Fundamental absence in the green and white because the Albiceleste international is indisputable in the axis of the midfield, although for injuries those that plague Real Madrid.

Ancelotti had no problem talking about the absences, although in no way as a justification or excuse in case a setback occurred at the Villamarín, unexpected because the meringues are enjoying their best moment, they have not known defeat since they fell at the Metropolitano and chain five consecutive victories.

Bellingham?: «He has done some work in the gym to take care of his ankle. With the shoulder he has to do a specific job and with each passing day he is getting better,” summarized Ancelotti, who for now rules out a surgical intervention for the English star, perhaps the most unbalanced and decisive player of the moment in all of Europe. «For now an operation is ruled out because Jude feels fine. If his shoulder comes out frequently, well, maybe.

Carletto’s main doubt lies in goal, since Kepa Arrizabalaga is back after overcoming a muscle injury, but the Ukrainian Lunin has performed at a splendid level in recent games. The Italian coach did not say who will start in Heliópolis, although he did hint that from now on perhaps the changes and breaks will also affect the goal.

«Kepa is back and the good thing is that we have two trustworthy goalkeepers. We will see. Lunin has done very well when he has played and it is a decision that I am going to make this Saturday for the following games. Lunin deserves that I take him into account, he has shown character and personality, but nothing has changed with Kepa, we have confidence in him. Whether one or the other plays is not going to change anything. “It may be that they rotate a little in goal,” explained the coach of the moment.

The weeks go by, the matches of different competitions follow one another and there is still no positive news from the young Turk Arda Güler, the biggest drawback at this start of the season for the whites. Intelligent, Ancelotti tried to send a message of optimism. «He is in the final part of his recovery. Next week he will start with high intensity and will be ready for the last games of the year or the beginning of next year. “I talk to all the injured players and I need a lot of time because we have many,” he said.

Along these lines, he commented that Courtois and Militao, both very long-term absences due to interventions on the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, “are recovering well”, that “Tchouaméni is close to returning and for Camavinga and Vinicius we have to wait until next year”.

Beyond the match in question, the impact news of the departure of Basque golfer Jon Rahm to the Saudi Arabia circuit is also circulating in the football environment. Ancelotti was funny when he asked him if he would go to football there for 550 million, the amount that the man from Barrika will pocket. «I’m walking, I don’t need to take flight. It’s a joke, the world is changing. And it will change. I’m not a golf expert, but I think Jon Rahm is the best of all,” Carletto remarked.

Have they called you from Arabia? He was asked. «No, they have not called me and I live in the present. I have another idea that is not that. I have never looked at money because I grew up in a family where money was not the important thing. And I have money. For me the important thing is to feel well. A model of life that, to this day, Real Madrid fans are in love with. But it is known that the beautiful sport is very changeable and the results rule.