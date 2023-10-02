After leaving him without minutes in the last two games, Carlo Ancelotti pointed out that he greatly appreciates Luka Modric but highlighted that the high competition that exists in the Real Madrid midfield requires everyone to assume new roles within the team. «He played the first Champions League game and in the derby. In the last two he did not play because the competition in the middle is very high. We have no problem with him and he has no problem with us. “I have great respect for him as a player and as a person, but sometimes I have to make decisions that cost a lot,” explained the coach in the press conference prior to the duel that will measure his team against Naples on the second day of the Italian League. Champions. .

«We played against one of the best teams in Italy. They did very well last year and have maintained the structure. It’s going to be a competitive, even game against a high-level team. We have to try to repeat the good thing we did against Girona,” analyzed the Reggiolo coach, who insisted that the two substitutions that Modric has chained together responded merely to “a technical decision” that “may change tomorrow or in the next games.” «One day it is Modric, another it could be Kroos, Tchouaméni or Camavinga. There are seven midfielders and only four play. “When I put five on you throw sticks at me,” joked a coach who returns to Naples four years after his tempestuous departure from the Partenopean team.

It’s a return to the past. I lived positive and less good moments in a wonderful city. Tomorrow’s game is going to be the most difficult for us in the group stage,” said Carletto, who referred to that turbulent dismissal that the owner of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told him in the same hotel that now serves as a barracks. general of the whites on his visit to the city in southern Italy. «When the relationship between a club and a coach does not have an adequate ‘feeling’ it is better to stop. It was the most correct decision for Naples and for me too because two years later I have returned to the best club in the world,” Ancelotti noted.

Related news



The transalpine once again praised Bellingham, author of seven goals and two assists at the start of the season. «He has adapted very well. He is showing all the quality he has and for us it is not important whether someone can consider him the best in the world. For me we have the best team in the world and that Bellingham is with us makes us happy,” he said about the British.

Camavinga and the left back



He made it clear that he considers Camavinga as a very useful resource for the left back, a position in which the Frenchman once again shone against Girona, despite the fact that the Cabinda player has said on more than one occasion that it is not exactly his favorite position. . “It is an option. He is a complete player who can play many positions on the field. “Camavinga is convinced, if you tell him if he prefers to be a left back or a bench player, I think he prefers to be a left back,” Ancelotti stated despite the fact that he also broke his word for Mendy and Fran García when they asked him if he planned to put the former Stade player there on a regular basis. from Rennes. «Not on a regular basis because we have two left backs who give us confidence. Fran did very well in the first games and Mendy is recovering well after the injury. This position is well covered, Camavinga included », he emphasized.

He referred to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, the two stars of Napoli. «They are very good forwards who have come out in the last year. They have demonstrated their quality and high level. They are doing well and are very talented. “Kvaratskhelia is very good one-on-one and Osimhen is very powerful.”

And he tried to finally settle the controversy generated by Nacho’s very tough tackle on Portu on Saturday in Montilivi. «He has spoken with Portu and has apologized. What do you have to do more? It was a lack of lucidity. The apology has been accepted by the player and the matter ends there,” he said.