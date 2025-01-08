

01/08/2025



Updated at 5:04 p.m.





More than fifty minutes late, Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vázquez appeared in the press room of the training center of the King Abdullah Sports City. This is what makes Jeddah’s infernal traffic, as calamitous as in Riyadh. Not even Waze is reliable here. What does not change is the main theme of the Italian’s appearances, that in the four questions that were asked about the Brazilian, he once again made a Numantine defense of the Brazilian and once again insisted that the two-match sanction is unfair.

«I hear what happens in the stadiums and I hear the insults, that’s why it’s difficult to be Vinicius. We are delighted and happy with it. “I get tired when people talk about Vinicius’ provocation because the insults are diverted and everything that happens to him,” commented the Italian, somewhat fed up with so much judgment about Vinicius and not about what happens around him.

There is no solution to this issue. Ancelotti and the club have made the decision, at least publicly, not to make any self-criticism about certain attitudes of the Brazilian on the field of play and that is no longer going to change. Nor will the position of Ancelotti regarding the Olmo and Pau Víctor case. The Italian already threw balls out in his last appearance and this Wednesday he did the same again: “I’m going to watch the semifinal against Athletic, but I don’t want to give an opinion on the rest.”