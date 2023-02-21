Liverpool, England.- The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Liverpool and real Madridon Tuesday at Anfield, will be a repeat of the last final, and a match during which ancelotti He hopes to relive the “nice” memory of 2022.

“We return well, with enthusiasm, with the desire to do well, as we did last year, taking into account that it is a very complicated tie, which we will have to do well in the second leg as well”, he stated. Carlo Ancelotti in the press conference prior to one of the stellar duels of the round of 16.

“It has been a very nice memory, the truth is that I agree with Klopp, it was an even match, Liverpool had more possession, but we were well behind, and being well behind against Liverpool you can always get something nice, but today It’s different, because there are two games, and we have to do well in the 180 minutes”, added the coach of the current champion of the Champions Leagueafter beating the Reds 1-0 in the final at the Stade de France in Paris last year.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, at a press conference/EFE

He Liverpool “It hasn’t changed, we expect a very intense game, with a lot of pressure, a game where you don’t have time to breathe, they put pressure on you, we know this very well and we are prepared”.

ancelotti He also answered questions about Vinicius. “Vinicius likes to play football wherever he is, and even more so when the games are important, like tomorrow’s game. Right now it’s a pleasure to see ‘Vini’, but for all of football, not just Real Madrid, because he’s very good, like Pedri, Gavi, Mbappé, Haaland…”, he praised the Brazilian winger.