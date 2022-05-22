The Italian coach said: “Bale (32 years old) was not able to be a substitute against Real Betis. He wanted to say goodbye to the stadium (Santiago Bernabeu), he felt good. He wanted to play and say hello to the fans, but he will have one last chance in a week, because I think that Bale will be in good shape for the final.”

Real Madrid will meet Liverpool next Saturday at the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis in the final of the first continental competition, which Real holds the record for the number of titles (13).

Regarding the Austrian defender David Alaba, who has not participated with Real since the victory over Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final, the coach, crowned with the local league titles in the five major European leagues (a record), said, “He will play 100 percent. He has not participated since April 26, but In this decisive match, not only physical fitness is taken into account, but talent and experience.”

Ancelotti talked about midfielder Isco, who will end his career with Real Madrid after 9 seasons in his ranks: “Isco is turning a wonderful page of his career with Real Madrid. He has been a key player in everything this team has achieved in recent years… I wish him the best.”

The 30-year-old has only played 13 games this season with Real in the league and will be free at the end of the season, having scored 53 goals and 56 assists in 352 appearances with Real.

And AS newspaper reported last month that Isco will move to Real Betis.

As for his veteran Brazilian back, Marcelo, the Italian coach said: “Marcelo has not bid farewell to us yet, he is still our leader. He will be in the final. But if he leaves, he will be one of the most prominent international players who will leave, one of the best defenders in the world.”