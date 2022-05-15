In view of the match against Cadiz, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti answered a question about Eden’s future Hazardwhich the voices saw potentially far to the Blancos: “We haven’t talked about it yet but his plan is clear enough: he remains and he does it with great motivation because in recent years he hasn’t enjoyed himself and now he wants to show all his qualities. to prove it. In the meantime, tomorrow he will have a few minutes at his disposal. Being a starter in a great team is very difficult for everyone, the number of minutes you play is not important, but their quality “.