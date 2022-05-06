Real Madrid can close a magical season with a brace if they manage to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, after winning La Liga last weekend. The truth is that if we have to point out the culprits of these successes, we have to look largely at Ancelotti, because he has made a machine for winning games out of an aging and short squad.
The Italian coach has shown that he is capable of taking on a squad that has been questioned in recent years, and winning La Liga undisputedly and qualifying for a Champions League final four years later. Carletto has brought great defensive solidity to the team, and has also provided them with tools so that Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have the freedom to shine and they have responded with decisive goals and assists.
Ancelotti has opted for an eleven type, with players who have hardly rested during the season and it has turned out very well. This has made the players very active and they know at all times what to do to win the games. In addition, as many players have already said, the Italian coach is a great manager of the dressing room, and it seems that he has managed to form a united and loved group within Real Madrid, as we can see in the images of the celebrations.
The white coach has had his mistakes, but also his limitations, so we will have to see in his second season, with a priori, a better squad than the current one, what he achieves. Bearing in mind that it is the year of the World Cup, and how difficult it is to keep the players as engaged as in the first season, he will have to change some things and try to give other players more prominence. What is clear is that right now there is no better coach for Real Madrid than Ancelotti.
