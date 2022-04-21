Ancelotti has shown that he is capable of taking on a somewhat diminished squad like Real Madrid’s and having it fight for all the titles. Even so, the Italian coach is somewhat criticized for depending too much on his starting eleven, since he does not usually have many more players and does not innovate practically anything in the system.
This makes the team somewhat predictable and over-exerting, but there is no doubt that it is doing well so far. The problem is also that there are players who barely get playing time, and one of them is Ceballos, a midfielder with great skill on the ball, who could be very useful. The Sevillian started the season injured, but since January, he has been available for Ancelotti, and yet he does not have any opportunities. This is unfair, because the player has had an exemplary attitude, and he doesn’t deserve to spend almost the entire season without playing.
The injury in the Olympic games stopped the player from leaving at the beginning of the season, which made him stay at Real Madrid, where Ancelotti had already said he would not have him. It is totally understandable that the Italian coach influences sports planning, and is clear with which players he is going to use and who he wants out of the team, but circumstances made Ceballos stay, and Ancelotti should be more flexible.
The center of the field is precisely one of the plots in which more rotations can be made, first of all because the starters are all well over thirty, and it would have been better for them in some games to have more rest. Ancelotti has used Camavinga and Valverde for this role, but even so, he could have used Ceballos more. Not from a sporting point of view, but financially, the Sevillian midfielder is a highly talented player and still young, so at the end of the season they could aspire to sell him, but without hardly putting him in the showcase, it will be difficult to receive good offers for him.
