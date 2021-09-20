Overcoming the post-Zinedine Zidane era was not going to be an easy task for Real Madrid, but Ancelotti is doing it. The Italian was the person we least suspected would take over the team and the eagerness to see new faces caused many Madridistas to not be excited about Carletto’s return, but in a month of competition he has taken it upon himself to restore joy to the fans .
Without the expected reinforcements and with the departures of Ramos and Varane, what was predicted was a Madrid worse than last season, a team in transition awaiting the arrivals of Haaland and Mbappé, but against all odds, this team is managing to restore the illusion to madridismo and that is the coach’s work. It may be that the team plays better or worse, that injuries are already affecting Ancelotti at the start of the season and that defensively it still leaves much to be desired, but the Madridista goes hand in hand with his team and has already forgotten about Zidane, about Ramos de Mbappé, Haaland, Pogba, and many others who did not come. And that’s thanks to Anceloltti.
The first step that is to hook the fans has already taken, now everything that comes has to be for the better. The Italian has found his way to the goal that was so hard to score in previous years in large part due to the change of Vinicius. The confidence that the coach has given the Brazilian has been decisive in his resurgence and at the moment Ancelotti has not made the cross to any of his players, perhaps to Mariano, as if he had Zidane.
This Madrid of Ancelotti is not a block like the Zizou team was, they score more goals but they also fit more. In the six games we have been in this season, five in the League and one in the Champions League, the Whites have seen the goal 16 times and Courtois has collected the ball from their nets 7 times, and that is at a sensational level. Carletto still has work ahead but the balance in this first competition is positive for Madrid, he is the leader of LaLiga alone, the coach is getting the changes right, he has solved a good part of his problems with the goal and based on work he will end for polishing the defensive system. This Madrid has room for improvement and that is the best for the Madridistas, who in a season that was gray can be optimistic thanks to the great coach they have on the bench.
