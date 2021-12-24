That Hazard is a world-class player there is no doubt about it. The details that he leaves every time he takes to the field reaffirm him day in and day out as well. Another thing is that your fitness is not optimal. Eden arrived at Madrid as a galactic, filling the Bernabéu with 50,000 people in his presentation, something that is only at the height of the chosen ones. The truth is that until the day he was injured against PSG by Meunier’s hard tackle, he had all the fans dazzled. Real Madrid was in love with Hazard, but that day everything went wrong.
From there a calvary began with injuries, but Zidane supported him, that aligner (not a coach) had blind faith in Hazard, if he had a chance to play, whoever was ahead would play. Zinedine and Eden lived a loving relationship. But the departure of the French changed everything. Hazard started as the starter with Carlo, even Gareth Bale was a starter with Ancelotti earlier in the season. Which, as we saw, would end quickly since the trainer Italian, does not make friends. Vini JR and Rodrygo took a step forward and ate two legends, such as the Belgian and Gareth, who live more injured than playing.
From there, in recent months, Vini JR’s form and the confidence that Carlo has placed in him, have had Hazard on the bench, (which would have continued in the same way if there had not been an outbreak Covid). The season is very long, and if something characterizes many of the teams that succeed, it is that their squad is extensive. Eden has had two chances playing on the right wing, which is difficult for a player with a left-handed profile clearly, but he has more than delivered. Ancelotti has to give Hazard another chance, for the good of Madrid, for the good of Eden and for the good of football. Players who give a show when they are at their best like him, there are few left.
