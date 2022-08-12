Immediately after winning yet another trophy, the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, a new recognition could soon arrive for Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach is in fact among the three finalists for the best coach of the year award awarded by UEFA; Guardiola and Klopp compete with him. Instead, Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne will compete for the title of best player, all in strict alphabetical order. The day of truth will be on August 25, when the winners will be announced at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul. The path that led to the nominations was explained in a press release: a special UEFA committee selected a list of 15 players and 6 coaches to vote; the clubs that participated in the three European competitions and a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media expressed their preference. The jurors were asked to choose a podium, with the first getting five points, the second getting three and the third getting one point, thus composing the final standings.