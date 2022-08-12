The coaches of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool are competing for the Uefa award. Instead, Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne will compete for the title of best player
Immediately after winning yet another trophy, the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, a new recognition could soon arrive for Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach is in fact among the three finalists for the best coach of the year award awarded by UEFA; Guardiola and Klopp compete with him. Instead, Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne will compete for the title of best player, all in strict alphabetical order. The day of truth will be on August 25, when the winners will be announced at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul. The path that led to the nominations was explained in a press release: a special UEFA committee selected a list of 15 players and 6 coaches to vote; the clubs that participated in the three European competitions and a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media expressed their preference. The jurors were asked to choose a podium, with the first getting five points, the second getting three and the third getting one point, thus composing the final standings.
The players who did not return to the finalist trio are in order: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich / Real Madrid), Modric (Real Madrid), Mané (Liverpool / Bayern Munich), Salah (Liverpool), Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Pellegrini (Rome), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fabinho (Liverpool). As for the coaches, Glasner, Emery and Mourinho remain out. Last season had been a triumph for Chelsea, with Jorginho and Tuchel receiving prestigious accolades in their respective categories.
France Football has instead released the list of ten finalists for the Yashin award, the Golden Ball reserved for goalkeepers. The name of Mike Maignan stands out, who was among the protagonists of the Scudetto won by Milan, but the competition is first level. There are also Alisson (Liverpool), Bono (Sevilla), Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Lloris (Tottenham), Mendy (Chelsea), Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oblak (Atletico Madrid) and Trapp ( Eintracht Frankfurt). The award ceremony will take place on October 17th.
August 12, 2022 (change August 12, 2022 | 19:16)
