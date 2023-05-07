The coach had already warned him in press conferences prior to the Copa del Rey Final when his work as a coach was being criticized: “If we win the Cup, we will have won six titles in two years, something that some clubs have not done in their life”.
Being at Real Madrid is constantly living in the spotlight. Having the obligation to win day in and day out also means that you cannot afford to go through the slightest bump, and with Carlo it has been unfair. It has turned a team that had many doubts and few certainties into a winning group, which has 100% represented the values of the club and which, day by day, thanks to its growth, has managed to lay the foundations for one of the most exciting projects in the history of the white team.
This journey towards the ”Sextete” began on January 16, 2022 with the victory in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club. Since then, 475 days have passed for Real Madrid to have managed to win the six titles at club level in the fastest way in its history. They won LaLiga after beating Spanish 4-0, the Champions League 1-0 against Liverpool, the European Super Cup against Eintracht 2-0 and the Club World Cup against Al Hilal 5-3.
The Italian coach proved to have released a lot of tension after the cup victory. ”Hala Madrid, hala Madrid” shouted Carlo Ancelotti euphoric into the microphones of El Chiringuito de Jugones. At the moment his continuity seems more certain than ever, but everything will depend on what happens in the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City. Florentino Pérez assured that they are very happy with him and that he has a contract for one more season, but a bump in the Champions League could open the doors of the Brazilian team.
