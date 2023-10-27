Carlo Ancelotti defended Florentino Pérez’s decision not to go to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium box this Saturday to witness the first classic of the season in retaliation for the incendiary tweet in which the spokesman for the Barça board attacked Vinicius. “The decisions made by the president are always for the good of the club,” said the Italian coach in a press conference in which he downplayed the fact that Xavi Hernández recovered for the last training session before the maximum rivalry match between five. the six injured that the Egarense had. «I haven’t looked at this. For me the important thing is that Bellingham plays,” he argued.

«We are motivated. It is an important and special match, as classics always are. It is the first and we arrived well,” said the Reggiolo coach on the eve of facing his 250th game in charge of Real Madrid. A clash in which the whites will once again be led by Jude Bellingham, already recovered from the left adductor discomfort with which he returned from the visit to Braga. “Tomorrow he will play,” confirmed Carletto, who stressed that the English all-rounder has overcome the overload with which he left the Braga Municipal Stadium and is ready to face Barça for the first time in his career. “It doesn’t need explanations because the professionals now watch all the games and everyone knows perfectly well what the classic is,” he said.

Ancelotti hinted at Mendy’s ownership at left back. «Camavinga has done well, but Mendy has an advantage because he rested the Champions League match. I have confidence in everyone. I know that whoever does not start the game will contribute a lot at the end, in the second half… Everyone is convinced of this,” he said in an appearance in which he highlighted that “the ideal position” of the player born in Cabinda is “that of pivot », although it can perform other functions thanks to its versatility.

He views Gil Manzano favorably



The Real Madrid coach recognizes that the duel with Barça is more than just a match because “it is worth a lot in the dynamics”, but he considers that the season is very long and it is still too early to give it a transcendental character in terms of points. «It is important for other things. There are teams like Girona and Atlético that are fighting and it is going to be a very competitive League until the end,” Ancelotti said.

«Barcelona is a great team because it has a great organization in every sense: offensive and defensive. Young people with a lot of quality have entered and we expect the same Barça as always,” analyzed the Reggiolo coach, who, like Xavi Hernández, believes that there is no favorite. «We arrived well and so did Barça. It’s going to be a spectacular and competitive match, as always. I hope the fan can enjoy it,” he said in this regard.

The Real Madrid coach praised the contribution of these young talents who are giving Barça a boost. “I like them all. “Lamine Yamal is a very dangerous winger and Fermín is also very good, but we also have young people with a spectacular future,” said Ancelotti, who attributed the greater role that the Barça youth players are having to the injuries suffered by Xavi Hernández’s team. “Are moments. The young people have enjoyed this moment at Barça to enter because the first team has had quite a few injuries and they have taken advantage of the youth team. It would be the same for us. If there are injuries you have to incorporate young people. We have three or four who are close to playing with the first team: Álvaro Rodríguez, Mario Martín, Nico Paz, Gonzalo…”

Ancelotti also offered his opinion on Gil Manzano, the referee designated for this Saturday’s classic. «I know him very well, as well as UEFA and he is one of the most highly rated referees in Europe. “He is the right profile to call a game like tomorrow,” said the Real Madrid coach about the Extremaduran referee.