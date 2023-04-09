(Reuters) – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to stay with the Spanish club longer after their contracts expire at the end of the current European football season.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema, 35, and Croatia midfielder Modric, 37, helped Real Madrid win five Champions League titles. Kroos, a former player for the German national team, participated in four European competition titles.

Modric and fellow midfielder Kroos have played slightly less this season, but Benzema, the former France striker, is Real Madrid’s top scorer with 25 goals in all competitions.

Ancelotti said the club were in talks with players about new contracts.

“I think (they) will stay,” Ancelotti said on Friday. “We have to evaluate players not by age, but by what they do.”

“You might think those three don’t have the physical profile or energy of younger players, but what these three have in terms of game management is unique, you can’t buy that in any market in the world.”

(By Manasi Pathak)