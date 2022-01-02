Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Before his team’s match against Getafe in the “19th round” of the Spanish League “La Liga”, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti evaded the “traditional question”, regarding the fact that the French young man Kylian Mbappe moved to “Merengi”, and whether the player would move away from the riyal. Or is he close to him, but he only said: I do not know whether he will come next June without him, and I am now all my thoughts are on continuing the fight, in order to win titles and championships, and I have important matches, and we will play next Wednesday in the King’s Cup, and those A very important period, and the last thing I can think of is what will happen next June 30th!

And by virtue of his long experience as a player and coach, Ancelotti said: There are no unbeatable teams, no matter how strong they are, and no matter how many stars they collect.

He added: Even if Real Madrid succeeded in obtaining the services of Kylian Mbappe and the Norwegian Erling Halland, this does not mean that he will win all the championships, or that he is immune from defeat, given that these two young stars are the future of world football during the next ten years. He said: Yes, there are strong teams, and the future of Real Madrid is written and known, because it is a fighting team, with a personality, and it will certainly become stronger and better in the future.

In a related context, French press sources stated that since the opening of the winter transfer market on the first of this January, all eyes are directed towards Mbappe, who has not yet revealed his future intentions, or about the club he intends to play for next summer, even if it was announced explicitly in the summer. Last year, his desire to move to Real Madrid.

The same sources added that the world champion crowned with the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the “roosters” team has not issued any indication recently that indicates his ambitions in the near future. On the contrary, he focuses all his efforts on the matches of his current team, Saint-Germain, and leads him with his talent and skills. And his goals, and plays an influential role in his results, and his leadership to victories, despite the presence of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Neymar, but the French press, and perhaps the world, also unanimously agree that Mbappe is the “main lethal weapon” of the French team.

However, the same sources admitted that Mbappe is facing a major problem and predicament, with the Champions League round of 16 matches approaching, as his current team, Real Madrid, will face two back and forth matches in February and March, an occasion that requires a different mentality. Ordinary, able to differentiate between his duty with his current club, and his overwhelming desire to move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

And because he has this preponderant mentality, he is able to separate the two feelings, and directs all his focus to his ambitions with Saint-Germain, and his strong desire to carry the big-eared cup, and then let what happens, whether he stays in Paris, or goes to Madrid.