Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In his first official match at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid, French star Kylian Mbappe, the new arrival to Los Blancos, failed to present strong credentials that would make him one of the best strikers in the world, during the match against Valladolid in the second round of the Spanish League, which ended with Real Madrid winning 3-0.

The Valladolid match was not the first match played by the “spoiled boy of Bondy”, but it was preceded by two matches in which he participated as a starter, the first against Atalanta of Italy in the European Super Cup, during which he scored a goal (2-0), and the second in the first round of “La Liga” at Real Mallorca’s stadium (1-1).

The international Goal website stated that Mbappe, the top scorer in the last World Cup 2022, was not very convincing during the three matches, and did not meet the ambitions and hopes of the “Blancos” fans who were expecting a better start from him, and that he felt the winds of criticism blowing on him from some fans who do not have mercy on the stars in the event of failure, just as they raise them to the sky in the event of success and victories.

However, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti defended his new star after the Valladolid match, despite changing the attacking trio of Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappe himself in the final minutes of the second half of the match, expressing his dissatisfaction with their performance, and brought on Moroccan Brahim Diaz and Brazilian Endrick Felipe, who succeeded in confirming Real Madrid’s victory, after each of them scored a goal, in addition to the first goal scored by Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

Ancelotti said: “Mbappe is a great striker, very fast and moves well without the ball. He played deep in the attack and had 3 or 4 chances to score, but he was not successful.

Ancelotti reassured the “Meringue” fans about their new star, indicating that he will show his true face in the upcoming matches, and return to practicing his hobby of scoring goals as he did with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, and said: Do not worry.