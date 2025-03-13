As soon as Julián Álvarez hit and send the ball to the upper part of the network, the result of the slippery at the time of the hit, the Madrid goalkeeper coach detected something that did not square him. Llopis He saw from the distance that the Argentine striker had played the ball slightly with the left boot before shooting with the right. And he warned it to the fourth referee: “I believe in the VAR they had already detected it before we said it,” said a Carletto who, unlike Simeone, did not leave the shadow of the suspicion that the cholo left: “I have seen the image on television and it seems to me that it does touch the ball with the left foot.”

During the penalties, the Italian walked from one side to another in the technical area, but unlike Simeone yes he looked at the pitches and did not think too much: «I have lived penalties with peace of mind. When you throw a coin that is expensive or cross, do not go crazy and wait to see what happens, ”he reflected Ancelotti ensuring that the batches are a lottery and that Atlético could go with a very high head of this competition.

As Madrid left, of course. Also those who did not see the strength of adding in the batch. Ancelotti revealed that the fifth was going to launch Endrick, but it was not so, and that Vinicius Nor was I going to shoot: «For the last release, we had doubts between Endrick and Rudiger, but I have seen Endrick’s face and I said Rudiger best. And I have changed it because it has asked me, I was tired. Even if I hadn’t replaced it, he was not going to be one of the shooters.

Lucas failed, always faithful in these batches: «With that of Rudiger I have breathed. The important thing was to happen, ”he confessed. And this time who changed a no, as in the Etihad, for a yes, it was Valverde. Hard and dry to the left of Oblak: «There are many nerves on the walk, many things happen in the head and you try to enjoy the moment, but it is complicated. You know you have a lot of people behind and if you don’t mark you fail, but entered. When marking you feel a lot of relief ».