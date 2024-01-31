Carlo Ancelotti appeared this afternoon at the press conference prior to the league match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Coliseum. On the table there were two proper names for which the technician was asked. One is Luka Modric, who has rejected the proposal to go to Saudi Arabia, and the other is Xavi Hernández, who announced last Saturday that he would leave Barcelona when the season ends.
The future of Luka Modric
“Luka is a legend of football, of Real Madrid. The decisions for next season have to be made by him. Whatever he decides, will be fine”
Xavi Hernández and his decision to leave Barcelona
“I understand. As I said, I respect your decisions and your thoughts. That's it, what I don't want are comparisons.”
“I was expecting this question. I just want to say one thing and I don't want comparisons. We have a fantastic job, with pressure, it's normal. I respect everyone, their words and thoughts. Whether it's Xavi or whoever,” he added about whether it's cruel to sit on the Real Madrid bench.
“More pressure, at the beginning of my career, in the Second Division, in Italy. There it was very difficult for me to manage the stress, to the point of telling an assistant that I was not going to make it to 2000. And we are in 2024 and I am still here. Little by little you get used to it and understand that pressure is the fuel to do the job better.”
The match against Getafe
“It is very well organized and dangerous. Mayoral has 14 goals, they are direct, forceful, aggressive in duels. It is a team that I really like and I want to congratulate my friend Bordalás. Fantastic work.”
“We have spent time together, we talked about football, we share the idea of this sport, he is a friend. And I am very fond of him,” he said about his relationship with the Getafe coach.
Who will play in goal?
One of the hot spots that Real Madrid has this season is the goal. In recent games Lunin and Kepa have been alternating but neither is an undisputed starter and Ancelotti did not want to reveal who will play tomorrow: “I can't tell you today, I'm sorry.”
In addition, two other players that the coach has been asked about have been Vinicius and Arda Guler.
Vinicius: “I don't talk to him. I see him in training and it's always the same. I think that now, at a football level, he has reached his best level. He is physically well, he is contributing, because he is contributing a lot. Goals, above all. Always “He is very, very dangerous, he always contributes on an offensive level and sometimes he tries when he doesn't have to, but this is his strength: trying to wear down his rival.”
Arda Guler: “I think Arda is progressing very well, every day he is better on a physical level. He is getting used to the intensity we have because after six months of injuries he is a little calmer. On a physical level he is fine and I think he will have minutes. As I said, be patient with him. I understand that there is a lot of pressure on him. There is an entire country, which is Turkey, that wants to see Arda Güler play for Real Madrid. I understand that perfectly, but you have to be patient because the boy “He is 18 years old and will have his time playing for Real Madrid.”
