Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is suing Everton, according to British tabloid The Guardian. The lawyers of the Italian coach against the English club filed the complaint with the High Court of London on June 9th. The summons refers to “contracts and general commercial agreements». Ancelotti’s request could put further pressure on Everton’s board and ownership, with the club expected to sell a number of players over the summer despite avoiding relegation from the Premier League to the Championship on the final day of the 2022/23 season . No further details were provided behind the lawsuit, which started two years after the manager left Goodison Park.. No further details were provided. Neither side has commented on the situation. Ancelotti left Everton in 2021 after two years at the Premier League club.