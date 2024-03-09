Ancelotti said that he had “never seen a player treated so badly” as his striker Vinicius.

Ancelotti said on Saturday, the day before Real Madrid's confrontation with Celta Vigo, saying: “I have never seen a player subjected to such bad treatment. He is being kicked, insulted and ridiculed.”

He added: “I think everyone should rethink their attitudes towards Vinny Jr. Never before has a player of this level of talent been treated so harshly.”

Vinicius, who is dark-skinned, has been repeatedly targeted with racist insults in Spain.

He also frequently brawls with rival players during matches, although no racist insults by other players have been reported.

Real Madrid renewed Vinicius' contract last October, allowing the Brazilian striker to remain with the club until 2027.

The Spanish club did not reveal the financial details, but Spanish media said that the agreement makes Vinicius the highest-paid player on the team, and that it includes a penalty clause of one billion euros ($1.06 billion).

Vinicius joined the Spanish team in 2018 when he was 18 years old, coming from the Brazilian club Flamengo.