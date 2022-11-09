Benzema, 34, who suffers from muscle fatigue, will miss the sixth match in a row when Madrid hosts Cadiz in the Spanish League on Thursday. This will be the club’s last meeting before the World Cup stops.

Ancelotti said it was “ridiculous for people to say that Benzema is trying to save himself to play for the French national team.”

He added, “It is a small ailment and Karim tried to recover from it. He is the first to be frustrated with the situation, as he will enter the World Cup without the minutes he needs to be in better shape.”

Since winning the Ballon d’Or for the best player of the year three weeks ago, Benzema has missed matches against Sevilla, Leipzig, Girona and Rayo Vallecano. He played less than 30 minutes after leaving the bench in a 5-0 win for Celtic in the group stage of this month’s Champions League.

His most recent start was in a match that Real Madrid won 3-0 against Elche in the Spanish League on October 19, when he scored his last goal.

“The only thing that bothers me is Karim’s inability to help the team with his quality,” Ancelotti continued.

Benzema returns to the World Cup after missing the tournament in Russia 2018. The coach of the national team, Didier Deschamps, will announce the formation of his team, which will try to defend its title in Qatar on Wednesday.