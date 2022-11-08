Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, was very disappointed by his team’s performance after Los Blancos lost 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 13 of the Spanish League. With this result they were two points behind the leader Barcelona that on this date faces Osasuna in Pamplona.
In a press conference, the coach with the most victories in the history of the UEFA Champions League was downcast and without the best humor after a defeat that surprised locals and strangers that was added to the draw against Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu the previous date .
The Italian pointed out that he was not surprised by the performance of the Vallecas team since they were more forceful with the duels and that they could not display their game in the best way. In turn, he commented that the defenders’ exit with the ball at their feet was not the best.
“”Sometimes serving from behind against a team that presses well can be difficult. And the other part has been the duels, which we lost many”.
– Ancelotti then lose to Rayo
He was also consulted about the levels of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, both summoned by Tité to play with Brazil in Qatar 2022, and the answers were not the best, especially with the level of the former Flamengo with whom he had an argument, since he made a mistake some auctions and duels that do not usually miss. While in terms of Goes, he focused on the number of balls he lost and highlighted that he did not have the best level of him on the field of play.
The White House will have its last confrontation in this first half of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu when they host Cádiz with the aim of staying close to Barcelona in the fight for the Spanish championship title.
