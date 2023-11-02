Ancelotti coach of Brazil, Romario: “Fuck him”

“Ancelotti? Fuck him. I want Diniz until the end.” Very harsh statements signed not by just anyone. AND’ Romario to speak about the Brazilian Football Federation’s decision to focus on the current one Real Madrid coach as Technical Commissioner from the Select from 2024 with the clear objective of winning that World Cup football (scheduled for 2026 in the USA) which has been missing since 2002 (when Ronaldo and Rivaldo won the fifth and so far last World Cup in the history of the green and gold, from there only disappointments).

The former Barcelona striker – currently a senator in Brazil – believes that the Brazilian national team (with which he won the 1994 World Cup in the final against Italy) must move forward with Fernando Diniz, appointed coach in July 2023 and with an “interim” contract valid until the middle of next year, when the handover with Carlo Ancelotti (expiring in June 2024 with Real Madrid).

“First of all I want to congratulate Ednaldo Rordigues, the president of Cbf has chosen well. Diniz is the best coach we have. In the national team he doesn’t have the material time to do what he does in the club, i.e. training, assembling the players, which is his forte. He does what he can. – underlined Baixinho -. In the last two games he has drawn and lost, no one always wins. But I can say that in my opinion, in my humble opinion, the Brazilian national team is in excellent hands with Diniz”, Romario’s words.

Ancelotti? Lula wants Diniz as Brazil coach

“I like Ancelotti, but why doesn’t he solve Italy’s problem? I’m a Diniz fan: he has personality, creativity and he’s in charge in the changing rooms” Brazilian President Lula recently exclaimed on the SBT channel. “I’m a fan of Diniz, he has personality, creativity and he’s the one who commands the locker room. It’s very easy to lead a team in Europe with eleven players selected. The difficult thing is to come here and lead Corinthians. I’d like to see if Ancelotti would do well with Corinthians”.

It must also be said that Diniz – who as coach of Fluminense reached the Libertadores final against Boca Juniors – has not returned from sparkling results at the helm of Brazil: in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup they achieved a draw against Venezuela and a defeat against Uruguay.

