Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti’s statements, closing the door on new deals this summer, came as a “thunderbolt” to Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies (23 years old), a player for Bayern Munich, who had hoped to leave this summer to Real Madrid, after Real reached an agreement with Bayern regarding his transfer before the summer transfer market closes at the end of this month.

Davies has been a clear target for Real Madrid for a long time, but it seems that Los Blancos are not in a hurry to sign him this season, but rather hope to do with him what they did with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, by leaving him until next year, in order to obtain his services “for free” as his contract with Bayern has expired.

Spanish press sources loyal to Real Madrid reported news this week about a “draft agreement” between Real Madrid and Davies, similar to the one between Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, and Kylian Mbappe’s representatives, led by his mother, lawyer Faiza Lamari.

The same sources explained that Bayern was not aware of this matter, but did not lose hope in keeping its player, and decided to launch a “counterattack”, by trying to tempt Davies with an increase in his salary from the last offer it had previously made to him “11 million euros”, with the increase decided on the basis of his performance and level during the new season 2024-2025.

Davies has rejected several offers from Bayern to sign a new contract, so if he does not receive a bigger offer, which is said to be worth €20m per year including other variables, it will be difficult to avoid his move to Real Madrid next summer, and the situation is still open to all possibilities.