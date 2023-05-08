Carlo Ancelotti considers that Manchester City is “a more complete team” than the one that fell to Real Madrid twelve months ago in the Champions League thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland, but he defended that Pep Guardiola’s squad retains the DNA that it has always impregnated the sets of the Catalan coach. «Last year they had Gabriel Jesus, who was very dangerous but with different characteristics from Haaland. It may be that he has a more direct style, with long balls. This is one more opportunity, but it does not mean that he has changed his style. He is very well organized at the back and handles the ball very well,” he warned before the assault against the ‘citizens’ at the Santiago Bernabéu.
«The plan is to play a complete game and get the best we have on a physical, motivational and technical level, taking into account that the decisive game will be the second leg. We want to take a small advantage tomorrow,” said the Real Madrid coach. “The advantage is having a positive result. A small advantage also means feeling good in the game, not suffering. It’s not just the result. If you are capable of creating problems for the rival team and avoiding them, it can also be a small advantage”, specified the Reggiolo coach.
Ancelotti, who confirmed Modric’s ownership, praised Haaland, but recalled that the British team has an extraordinary range of resources that go beyond the Norwegian killer. “Haaland is a very dangerous player. He is showing impressive quality, especially with goals. He is a danger, but talking about Haaland only means not talking about a complete team that defends and attacks well. We are not planning a game to stop Haaland, but rather to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But I think we can have options, we can win,” he recounted.
Motivation mitigates fatigue
Ancelotti had an impact that Real Madrid reaches “the same level” as last year in its tie against City. “What counts is the enthusiasm and motivation we have. Winning the Copa del Rey is one more motivation for tomorrow’s game”, said the transalpine, who downplayed the wear and tear for the Cup final. “The physical appearance tomorrow is not going to be the most important thing. We have had time to recover, but obviously my fatigue and Valverde’s is totally different,” the coach joked.
He appreciated the growth at his side of Vinicius and Rodrygo. «I have helped them by giving them minutes, having confidence in them. They are taking advantage of it and doing very well. The progression that the Valverde, Camavinga, Vininius or Rodrygo are having makes us excited for the future, which is also tomorrow », she argued.
Finally, he stressed the need to shield himself behind, although he admitted that he would sign to repeat the scoring festival of the last tie against City. «If you defend well, the bad is a tie. This does not mean that we are not going to attack, because we have the quality to attack. Last year in two games against City we conceded five and scored six. I would sign the same this year », he completed.
Kroos: “Vinicius is young and has to learn, but he is playing incredible”
Toni Kroos spoke in the preview of the game that will measure Real Madrid against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu about the double face of Vinicius, lethal handling the ball but with such a short fuse that makes him the protagonist of continuous dialectical scuffles with his rivals . The Greifswald metronome asked his teammate for temper, but stressed that he makes a difference and demanded the protection of the referees towards one of those footballers who create fans for his quality.
“It is very important to know that he is still very young. They are not situations that he has experienced a thousand times in his life. He is the player who is making the difference for us this season. At 22, it’s not normal to play so well all season. If we ask the defenders they will tell you that it seems very difficult for them to play against him. He has helped us a lot. As for the other, as I said, he is young and has to learn. He is playing amazing. Sometimes they provoke him and the referees don’t help, but he has to learn that he has to live with this, be calm and not get out of his game. He deserves a little more protection from the referees because many times there is a climate that does not help anyone. These are the players we want to see on the field and we have to protect them. He is a fundamental player for us », he explained.
He also responded to the prediction that Manchester City is going to “crush” Real Madrid made by former English footballer Wayne Rooney. “It has been almost the same a year ago. Hardly anyone expected us to win the Champions League and we did. Rooney is a guy I like, regardless of what he has said. He does not affect us or motivate us anymore because it is impossible. We are very motivated”, remarked the Teuton.
