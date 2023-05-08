Carlo Ancelotti considers that Manchester City is “a more complete team” than the one that fell to Real Madrid twelve months ago in the Champions League thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland, but he defended that Pep Guardiola’s squad retains the DNA that it has always impregnated the sets of the Catalan coach. «Last year they had Gabriel Jesus, who was very dangerous but with different characteristics from Haaland. It may be that he has a more direct style, with long balls. This is one more opportunity, but it does not mean that he has changed his style. He is very well organized at the back and handles the ball very well,” he warned before the assault against the ‘citizens’ at the Santiago Bernabéu.

«The plan is to play a complete game and get the best we have on a physical, motivational and technical level, taking into account that the decisive game will be the second leg. We want to take a small advantage tomorrow,” said the Real Madrid coach. “The advantage is having a positive result. A small advantage also means feeling good in the game, not suffering. It’s not just the result. If you are capable of creating problems for the rival team and avoiding them, it can also be a small advantage”, specified the Reggiolo coach.

Ancelotti, who confirmed Modric’s ownership, praised Haaland, but recalled that the British team has an extraordinary range of resources that go beyond the Norwegian killer. “Haaland is a very dangerous player. He is showing impressive quality, especially with goals. He is a danger, but talking about Haaland only means not talking about a complete team that defends and attacks well. We are not planning a game to stop Haaland, but rather to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But I think we can have options, we can win,” he recounted.

Motivation mitigates fatigue



Ancelotti had an impact that Real Madrid reaches “the same level” as last year in its tie against City. “What counts is the enthusiasm and motivation we have. Winning the Copa del Rey is one more motivation for tomorrow’s game”, said the transalpine, who downplayed the wear and tear for the Cup final. “The physical appearance tomorrow is not going to be the most important thing. We have had time to recover, but obviously my fatigue and Valverde’s is totally different,” the coach joked.

He appreciated the growth at his side of Vinicius and Rodrygo. «I have helped them by giving them minutes, having confidence in them. They are taking advantage of it and doing very well. The progression that the Valverde, Camavinga, Vininius or Rodrygo are having makes us excited for the future, which is also tomorrow », she argued.

Finally, he stressed the need to shield himself behind, although he admitted that he would sign to repeat the scoring festival of the last tie against City. «If you defend well, the bad is a tie. This does not mean that we are not going to attack, because we have the quality to attack. Last year in two games against City we conceded five and scored six. I would sign the same this year », he completed.