Brazil, president Lula against Ancelotti: ‘Why don’t you coach Italy, which doesn’t even qualify for the World Cup?’

“I like Ancelotti, but…”. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticizes the choice of the green-gold football federation to entrust the national team tocurrent manager of Real Madrid.

“He has never been the coach of Italy: why doesn’t he solve the problem of his national team, which has not participated in the last two World Cups?”, the question that caused an earthquake in Brazil.

As it is known, Carlo Ancelotti will be in office from June 2024 starting from Copa America 2024which will be played from June 20 to July 14, passing through i 2026 soccer world cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (a real great goal of the Seleçao that hasn’t won the World Cup since 2002).

Brazil, Lula against Ancelotti. The president is ‘rooting’ for Diniz

Meanwhile ad interim, Fernando Diniz was chosen as technical commissionerrising star of Brazilian coaches and coach of Fluminense.

And starting from here, Lula throws another pick at Carlo Ancelotti: “I’m a fan of Diniz. He has personality, creativity and he’s the boss in the locker room. It’s very easy to lead a team in Europe with eleven selected players.”

The president of Brazil throws the last lunge at the former coach of Milan and Naples: “The difficult thing is to come here and lead Corinthians. I would like to see if Ancelotti would do well with Corinthians”.

