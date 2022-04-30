Ancelotti wins La Liga with Real Madrid. First coach to conquer all 5 major European leagues

The real Madrid sample of Spain after the 4-0 at Espanyol. With the title to the Blancos Carlo Ancelotti become the first coach to win in the top five European national championships: Liga, A league, Premier, Ligue1 And Bundesliga. For Real Madrid, it was enough to avoid defeat not to give Barcelona, ​​third in the standings, any chance of recovering for the title race.

Carlo Ancelotti, a legendary showcase

With the Liga conquered Carlo AncelottiEmiliano di Reggiolo born 62 years ago, is the first coach in the world to have won the five major European championships. Before the success achieved in Spain with the real Madridhad triumphed in Italy (Milan), England (Chelsea), France (Psg) and Germany (Bayern). With the ‘blancos’ Carletto also won his last Champions League as a coach in 2013-14, after the two in AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-2007. He then racked up well 7 trophies in UEFA club competitionswith Milan, real Madrid And Juventuson a par with Giovanni Trapattoni And Alex Ferguson. In 2014 he joined the Hall of Fame of Italian football.

Ancelotti: national team, Reggiana, Parma and Juventus

His first steps as a coach took them between 1992 and 1995 as deputy at the helm of the Italian national team from Arrigo Sacchi, his lifelong mentor and coach at the time of his performances as a player. His official debut is in 1995, just thirty-six and without a license to practice the profession yet, in Serie B at the Reggiana who thanks to his contribution returns to the military in the most important Italian championship. In 1996 he became the coach of the Parma, the club that had launched him as a footballer and with which he reached second place in the A standings by winning the pass for the Champions League, a record never surpassed by the yellow and blue ‘. From 1999-2001 he lands for two seasons at the Juvewith whom he will never have an idyllic relationship due to his background as a player at Roma and Milan, but to whom he owes his first experience in a great club.

Ancelotti: from Milan to Chelsea. Then Psg, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

Since 2001 Carletto arrives at Milan, for eight seasons characterized by memorable moments: scudettotwo Champions LeagueWithout to forget European Super Cup, Club World Cup And Italian Cup. On June 1st 2009 the adventure abroad begins: al Chelseawith which he will become the first Italian coach to win the English championship and the second foreigner to do so in the first season in England, after Jose ‘Mourinho. In 2011 he is the second highest paid coach in the world after the Special One, thanks to the € 13.5 million gross a year offered by Paris Saint-Germain. An amazing investment for the French club, which proclaims itself as Ligue 1 champion two days early for the third time in history and 19 years later after the last one. In 2020, on the occasion of PSG’s 50th anniversary, he was named the best coach in the history of the club. From 2013 begins the first phase of his Spanish years at real Madridwith which he wins his third Champions League, bringing the ‘blancos’ to the historic Tithing. To the Bayern Monaco in 2016 it takes the place of Guardiola and adds a new trophy to the showcase with the victory of the German championship, thus entering the small circle of coaches capable of winning the title in four different countries. He returns to Italy in 2018, after nine years of the AC Milan experience, this time chosen by Naples in place of Maurizio Sarri. After just one season he was sacked and landed atEvertonimmediately collecting the first six victories in a row of a season, as had not happened since 1938-1939.

Ancelotti, return to Real Madrid

On 1 June 2021, six years after the end of the first experience, his return to the bench of the real Madridwith which he signs a three-year contract, instead of Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti becomes the first coach in the history of the tournament to qualify for the semifinals for four consecutive decades (after the 90s with Juventus, the 2000s with Milan and the 2010s always at the helm of Real). And from today he will count for one more triumph.

Ancelotti, the career as a footballer

After all Carletto had already begun to make a difference in football, from the first experiences with the shoes in the green rectangle, in the midfield of Parma, just 16 years old. In ’79 he was the author of the brace that gave the Emilians back to Serie B, then the debut in Serie A in 1979 with the Rome, with which he won his first of the 4 Italian Cups in the Giallorossi, as well as his first Scudetto 1982-1983. To the Milan he became the new man of Sacchiano football, as well as his best interpreter and perfect intermediary between coach and team, imposing himself immediately and winning the 1987-1988 championship. Then the Italian Super Cup in 1988 and his first Champions Cup of ’89, of which he remembers the goal scored from long distance in the semifinal overwhelmed by 5 to 0 against real Madrid. And again the following season, the new European triumph, in the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. A character who on the bench has always been able to be appreciated also on a human level, thanks above all to his so-called “calm leadership”, focused on direct and honest confrontation with his athletes, training players who are also very different from each other but with whom he has always succeeded find the right balance. A champion who has never flaunted his talents, working with seriousness and humility.