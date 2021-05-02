Barcelona still does not see the light with Coutinho. The midfielder returned to the Blaugrana entity after being on loan at Bayern Munich and things did not work out. The Brazilian was injured in December and has not stepped on the grass again. Relapse after relapse, he has already said goodbye to LaLiga and the Copa América.

However, a buyer has come up. In England they say that Everton is in negotiations to sign Coutinho. They would come to pay about 40 million euros to Barcelona for his transfer, a tempting number after the little involvement he has had this season under Koeman. From the Camp Nou they already wanted to find a way out for him in past seasons, without success. Barça paid € 160 million for this player, who has never succeeded as expected.

The great interested in the operation is Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the English club. In addition, it is added that in recent times both clubs have closed several operations: André Gomes, Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina. Coutinho, along with James Rodríguez, would form a lethal pair in the Premier League. Of course, the arrival of the Brazilian would not like too much in the city, since he played for many years in the greatest rival, Liverpool.

