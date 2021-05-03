Follow the race for Agüero. The Argentine hurries his last weeks at Manchester City, after making his departure official. Barcelona is well placed, but from England they insist on bidding for him. He’s a free player, his contract expires, and the suitors flock. The last to do so was Everton, according to the Daily star. The English newspaper points out that Ancelotti wants him to give the team a definitive leap in quality, trying to convince him with a cheerful game proposal and, above all, with a very important economic consideration.

275,000 euros a week is Kun’s salary at City. Everton cannot give him that much, but they want to balance it first with a succulent and immediate bonus for signing. In England, it is emphasized, that there are not a few interested teams. Besides Everton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Leeds would be in the race. For Barcelona it is one of the weighty arguments to facilitate Messi’s continuity, signing his friend. In Italy, his name has been associated with Inter, especially if one between Lukaku and Lautaro comes out. Also to Juventus, especially if Morata does not continue.

At 32, Agüero continues to be a highly appreciated player, despite recurring physical problems in the last two seasons. Last Saturday he made it clear in the match against Crystal Palace, scoring the first goal of City’s victory 2-0. The future of the former Atlético player promises to be one of the soap operas on the market. His status as a free player makes him very attractive and Barcelona is fully involved in the fight.