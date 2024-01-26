Carlo Ancelotti, a historic 64-year-old football coach who has led Real Madrid since June 2021 in what is his second stage at the club, got tired of avoiding giving his opinion on certain issues, so he decided to break the silence and go head-to-head at the press conference held a few hours ago.
The straw that broke the camel's back and provoked Carletto's fury were the words of Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, who after the Real Madrid-Almería controversy denounced that La Liga is adulterated. We review his statements.
“I don't like getting into these controversies, the truth is that they have talked a lot this week, I think the same thing, we shouldn't deflect the shot. Everyone knows what has happened in Spanish football and that is the problem. The League is not adulterated, the Civil Guard and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating and that has been the problem of Spanish football for the last 20 years. “You don't have to deflect the shot.”
“It's a lie, we haven't talked about that,” said about the French scorer who plays for the Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club of Arab football and who is experiencing moments of tension since he was separated from the squad by the Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo.
“There is reserved information that the fact that it comes out is not so good. Otherwise, they are correct words from the referees, about football and the feelings they have”he expressed himself.
“It's surprising but I understandIt can happen after so much time that your motivation drops a little and I think that has happened to you. For me, all the respect for him because he is a great coach and he will continue to contribute a lot to football.”
“The injury was in August, starting in February we will see what his feelings are on the field. In seven or eight months we have to think that he can return,” he stated, before announcing who will be the starting goalkeeper in the next game. this Saturday against Las Palmas: “Tomorrow Lunin is going to play,” hill.
