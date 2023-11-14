Ancelotti-Brazil slowdown

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s technical commissioner? He’s not so sure anymore. “There is a lot of chatter and rumors going around, but they can assure you that at the moment I feel great at Real Madrid and I have no intention of going – the former Milan coach recently said in an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport -. We started the season great and we hope to finish it as best as possible.” Words of circumstance? Maybe not.

In the past months everything seemed done: Carletto at the helm of Real Madrid until the end of the season and coach of the Seleçao in 2024 on a path that leads to the 2026 World Cup (it will be played in the USA, with matches also in Canada and Mexico). The World Cup is the great dream and at the same time a gigantic nightmare of the green and gold Football Federation: the most successful national team ever (5 against the 4 triumphs of Italy and Germany and the 3 of Argentina) has not lifted the cup since 2002 (when Rivaldo and Ronaldo the Phenomenon knocked out the Germans). Two decades of abstinence.

Ancelotti-Brazil, the shares of interim coach Diniz are growing

Hence the decision taken by federal president Ednaldo Rodrigues last summer: to nominate Fernando Diniz as interim coach for one year, waiting for Ancelotti to complete his contract with Real Madrid. In the meantime, however, many critical voices have been raised in Brazil against this choice (the latest was that of Romario, who used very harsh words against Carletto). Not only. Mister Diniz is growing in popularity after winning the Libertadores at the beginning of November with his Fluminense against Boca Junions.

Ancelotti-Brazil? Carletto and the renewal with Real Madrid

And then, last but not the least, Carlo Ancelotti himself seems not to be so convinced. Indeed, according to calciomercato.com “what filters through is that he shouldn’t start this new adventure”. Indeed “it is not excluded that the coach could remain in Madrid”. In the meantime, he is focused on the present: the Blancos are second in La Liga (two points behind Girona and two ahead of Barcelona after 13 matchdays) with qualification for the Champions League round of 16 already mathematical and first place almost officially (+5 over Napoli after two matchdays from the end). Then at the end of the season “the parties will also meet to talk about a possible renewal of the contract, with the Brazil hypothesis now almost set aside in a corner”.

