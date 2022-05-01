After winning the league with Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has become the first coach in history to win the five major leagues from the bench:
A series
With Milan, I managed to create one of the most powerful teams in recent times and even so, they only managed to win one league title. It was in 2004. In the period in which he was in Milan he raised the orejona twice.
premier league
In the English league he has been in two different teams: Chelsea and Everton. He was with the London club with whom he lifted the Premier in 2010. He has very good memories of his stay there, and even at Everton, even though he was only there for a year. You have already seen what happened to the Toffees when the Italian left.
Ligue 1
The next stop was a short-lived stay at PSG where they won the league in 2014. The Parisian team has won almost every league championship since then. Still the equipment he received was far inferior to the current one.
Bundesliga
It was in Germany that he led Bayern, a team accustomed to making the league boring with its absolute sovereignty and superiority to the rest of the teams. With the Italian coach it was no less and in 2017 he took the title.
The league
Finally we come to what happened yesterday: the conquest of the league with Real Madrid. Carletto had already directed the white team previously and had won the tenth Champions League for the merengues, but he had left with the thorn in the league.
