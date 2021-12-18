Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Barcelona is “not our direct competitor” at the moment, as the Catalan club is going through difficult times in the Spanish Football League.

Real Madrid leads the Spanish league standings by eight points, after losing only once this season at the hands of Espanyol on the third of last October.

Barcelona is in eighth place, 18 points behind the lead, after winning only 6 times this season.

Ancelotti said in the press conference for his team’s match against Cadiz: Currently, Barcelona is not our direct competitor because we are closer to Seville, Atletico and Real Betis, but if I were Barcelona coach, I would not have ruled out our ability to compete for the Spanish League title as well.

Ancelotti added: It is true that we have had some setbacks, but those who were infected with the Corona infection are fine and the rest are ready for tomorrow’s match against Cadiz.

He pointed out: After the first positive results, the rest of the results were negative. We are determined to play and we have to live with it as society does. This virus has become less powerful than before and we must bear in mind the need to take care of ourselves and adhere to all precautions.

He confirmed: Hazard will participate from the beginning tomorrow, he needs the driving force and will participate because he trained well and deserves it, the problem is that he cannot always train 100% and I think he will play a good match tomorrow.

The Italian coach concluded by saying: Benzema trained very well, he is in a very good condition and will participate in the match, Modric has a negative result and remains full of confidence, he is tired and suffered from a fever, so he will not be there tomorrow, then we will have to review what the regulations say.