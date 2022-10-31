In Spain the regulation is clear. the issuing of statements that cast doubt on the honesty and impartiality of any member of the referee team or of the Federation bodies may be sanctioned.

Ancelotti at risk of sting. The Spanish Football Association opened a sanctioning trial against the Real Madrid manager on Monday following his statements on the work of referee Melero López made after the match against Girona. The RFEF Integrity Committee, after a complaint from the Technical Committee of Referees, notified the Competition Committee to punish Ancelotti with two to four games of disqualification for his events.

CASE – As reported by AS, a judge will be appointed who will evaluate the statements by the Real Madrid manager. Ancelotti, usually very sober in his statements, was quite tough in the post-match comment on the penalty awarded to Girona by Asensio, calling the penalty “invented”. Phrases that have not escaped the Referees Technical Commission which sent its complaint to the RFEF Integrity Committee. The Real Madrid manager risks a penalty of between two and four games which, in the event of a conviction, will be served after the World Cup as the sanctioning process will last about a month as all interested parties will have to be heard. See also Everything ready: This is how the games of the Apertura 2022 league were

REGULATION – Ancelotti, in theory, risks being disqualified. According to the rules of the Spanish Football Association, the issuing of statements by any person subject to the sporting discipline that questions the honesty and impartiality of any member of the refereeing group or of the bodies of the Federation can be sanctioned. Just as anyone who disapproves of the activity of any member of the groups with offensive, offensive, humiliating or rude language can be sanctioned.

PREVIOUS ONE – José Luis Gayà had already been banned for four games in a similar case last season when he criticized the arbitration of the match between Valencia and Osasuna in April. On that occasion, the national Valencia footballer contested a penalty not granted to Valencia claiming that the referee saw it and did not want to blow the whistle. Curiously, even in that case the race director was Melero López …

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 17:23)

