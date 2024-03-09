This morning Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, gave the pre-match press conference for tomorrow's match against Celta de Vigo, but in it, several topics were discussed that were not directly related to this match, and that is that Players like Brahím or Rodrygo currently have their own reasons for being named.
But if there is someone who takes the cake in the merengue team, without any doubt, it is Vinícius Júnior, and the Brazilian, more and more frequently, is being the center of all the eyes and attention of the team, and fortunately or unfortunately for the whites, not always for sporting reasons. We can see how in the press conference Ancelotti referred to plays from the past where there are situations similar to those that occurred now, not everyone jumped up to demand the head of any player.
In this case, we return to the controversies about the persecution of Vini, how he is treated on the field by both players and fans, how he is searched for and tried to be removed from the game in any way so that he cannot prove that in football terms he is a differential player. Ancelotti, as he has accustomed us to during these years, always defends his player again, and calls almost everyone else persecutors, indicating that he cannot do more (or less) so that he is not treated like this in the world of football. soccer.
The play with the Leipzig center back has once again gone around the world and has raised eyebrows about how the referees allow him anything, some say because he is him, others say because he is from Madrid, but everyone agrees. I agree that you have permission to surpass the rest in almost every aspect. This season there have been gestures against referees or players who have not been sanctioned in any way, and generally, against or in other circumstances, other players have even been expelled from the game.
The controversy is once again served, but what is certain and has already been demonstrated by the Madrid coach, is that he will always defend his team, and in this case Vini is no exception, and no matter what happens, he considers that the The world should change for the Brazilian player, because one day, an involuntary action can end in something much more serious than a card controversy.
