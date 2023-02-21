The Real manager recalls last year’s comeback in the Champions League, the Liverpool one eats his hands after an excellent start

“After the 2-0 goal, I immediately thought about last year’s match with Manchester City, today it went as well as it did then.” These are the words of Carlo Ancelotti, at the end of the great feat of his Real Madrid, who won 5-2 at Anfield after being down 0-2 against Liverpool. The reference is to the semi-finals of the last Champions League: after losing in the first leg 4-3, Real found themselves down by a goal in the second leg before the comeback and the final 3-1 which earned them qualification.

Ancelotti returns to tonight’s match: “It wasn’t an easy victory, especially given how the match had started – Ancelotti said -. We managed not to lose confidence and slowly we took control of the ball, always being effective in front “The first round of this match went well and we have to think that in the second leg we will have to fight and suffer even more to qualify. Vinicius? He played an incredible game”. See also F1 | Aston Martin announces Vandoorne as test driver

Here Klopp — Jurgen Klopp was in a completely different mood: “The start was fantastic. It was just us, the way we want to play, we were giving them problems all over the pitch. Then we became more passive, we didn’t press when we had to. The the way we defended on the third goal obviously wasn’t acceptable and after the 3-2 draw it wasn’t easy to straighten out the game against a team like Real. Then they gained confidence. It was a strange game, there’s a lot to learn “.

February 21, 2023 (change February 21, 2023 | 23:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ancelotti #thought #City #Klopp #lot #learn