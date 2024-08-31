Madrid (dpa)

Italian Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s coach, confirmed that his team relies heavily on its fans during the match against Real Betis on Sunday in the fourth round of the Spanish Football League.

“The fans will help us, we want to show our best version after a somewhat complicated match against Las Palmas, I find the team motivated to play a good match, play well again and regain its solidity,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

“The time to prepare for the matches is enough, because we are used to playing with this rhythm, and solving problems as we did before. We talked about it and discovered the problem, and we want to provide a good response tomorrow,” he added.

“It’s not a bad feeling to be worried because it means you care about the problem you have,” Ancelotti told Real Madrid’s official website. “We had a problem in the last game where we couldn’t play as a unit and we have to improve our collective play. We all agree on that. I spoke to the players and we agree on this vision. When the problem is clear, it is very easy to solve.”

“It’s not that complicated, we have to defend better, and as I said it’s a collective commitment, we now have more individual behaviour, we have to work together to recover the ball, we conceded two goals in five games, but the feeling is that it’s difficult for us to recover the ball and the opponents move a lot between the lines and we will find a solution for that,” he continued. “Just details that affect us more, the games in which we were not able to give our best, because the season is very long, we are sad because we did not play well, not because we are four points behind.”

“We have just started to take all the difficulties into account. We have been working together for a very short time. We will solve the problem little by little. We will become more competitive, that is without a doubt,” the Italian coach said. Regarding his choices for penalty takers, he explained: “They have to make the decision themselves.”

“If you think about defensive work, Mbappe is the last one we should think about,” Ancelotti said. “He plays very well, he is dangerous, he has not scored many goals, but he moves very well. There is no problem with him adapting to the team. The focus now is on defensive work and it must be collective, but it is clear that defensive work for a striker must be secondary, because this is not his main function.”

Ancelotti spoke about the criticism that his team faced, and explained, “It is completely normal. This does not worry us at all. We will face criticism until May sometimes, and this is completely normal no matter what happens.”

“As for the partnership between Vinicius Junior and Mbappé, he said: “For me, they work well together. The problem of scoring is not easy, because it is a major issue for the striker. They can always play better, faster and have more movement, but attacking is not the problem in these matches because we scored in all of them, and we will definitely improve.”

“With time, Mbappe and Vinicius will work together better, and Mbappe will also find harmony with the midfielders. Offensively, we will not face any problems, and we have not faced any problems before, especially this season, and we have the best players in the world in our ranks,” he concluded.