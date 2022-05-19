Previous Direct

Carlo Ancelotti, during Cádiz-Real Madrid. Jose Breton (AP)

Ten days before the Champions League final, there is an increasingly insistent question that will only have an answer after a while and, probably, depending on the result in Paris. Is it better to arrive after three weeks of preparation, with no other horizon than everyone’s health; Or do it after risking your life every three days, like Liverpool? The outcome of the appointment on the 28th in Saint Dennis and the color of the winner will lead to very categorical statements on this issue. At the moment, Carlo Ancelotti is still surfing all the waves, he says what suits him so as not to raise the ambient noise and now he is only interested in talking about “happiness”.

Psychology warns against what it describes as “anticipatory anxiety”, starting to think more than necessary and visualizing all kinds of dangers and fears long before exposing oneself to a situation, a dangerous circle that ends up resulting in growing nervousness. Madrid has spent three weeks with a single goal, the Champions League final; however, the Italian coach responds by talking about happiness.

“Anxiety? Today we are happy. I enjoy it, I have no worries. I am happy to have time to prepare for the match and to be where many wanted to be, the most important match in world football. Why am I having anxiety today? No. Today we enjoy it, also tomorrow, and Sunday, and next week. The worry and anxiety can come a little before the game. It is quite normal when you face a strong opponent. But when that concern comes, I also really enjoy it. I am very happy. There is no fear”, developed a Carletto with the same relaxed appearance.

A few months ago, in one of those revolts that takes such a long time, he stated that the more time there was to think, the more time there was to be wrong. At this point, however, with almost a month to reflect on the challenge in Paris, Ancelotti made use of the classic compliments of him. “It is true that we have had the opportunity to think more about this game [respecto al Liverpool], but this will not affect. Because, simply, we are not thinking about the final. We will think about her from Monday. But everything is already prepared, huh, ”she pointed out. All prepared, but not communicated to the outside. Here she also left a dribble: “I am clear on eleven. The question is whether those who start or those who finish are more important”. They asked him about the Mbappé soap opera, but neither. “Now I only consider the final. I am very calm, ”he settled.

“Bale is the history of Madrid”

Distraction maneuvers of a Madrid in chapel, which this Friday says goodbye to the League against Betis (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) at the Bernabéu with the intention of giving minutes to those who had the least last Sunday in Cádiz. Courtois, Vinicius and Benzema, who did not even travel to Nuevo Mirandilla, will seek to sharpen themselves in the last rehearsal with real fire, if the comparison between the duel against the Verdiblancos and what awaits them against Liverpool is possible.

The night in the heat of the hearth is also presented as the possible farewell of three players who are fulfilling their contracts: Marcelo, Isco and Bale. The first two will be available, while the third is again in doubt. This Thursday, the Welshman combined work with the group with a part inside Valdebebas. The last time he appeared briefly on the pitch at Chamartín, against Getafe six weeks ago, the public received him with a great whistle. Since then, zero minutes. “Whether Bale plays or not tomorrow is not important. The important thing is that he has been part of the club’s history”, insisted Ancelotti, who did not deviate from the public defense script. The one who will not be is David Alaba, who trained in Valdebebas and will not be expected with the rest of his teammates until Monday. Since his withdrawal with discomfort at half-time in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, on April 26, he has not played again.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.