Whether due to the proximity of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the pressure to which the players are subjected in the face of the World Cup (for example, taking great care to avoid injuries that could separate them from the event) or for whatever reason, Real Madrid is not playing the football it played in victory in the Classic.

The former of Chelsea F.C., who came to mark an era in Spain playing for the merengue club, has probably been the team’s worst signing in a long time. The Belgian, the most expensive signing in the history of the club, has been dragging injuries since he arrived in 2019. In addition, his millionaire contrasts with the almost null ownership of the striker, who has not played in The league since September 11 before the Majorca.