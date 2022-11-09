Football doesn’t wait, especially if you’re the real Madrid FC. The whites have suffered a terrible drop in level over the last 3 weeks, in which they have won absolutely nothing except for the goal scored against Celtic F.C. that, seen what is seen, seems little more than a mirage.
Whether due to the proximity of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the pressure to which the players are subjected in the face of the World Cup (for example, taking great care to avoid injuries that could separate them from the event) or for whatever reason, Real Madrid is not playing the football it played in victory in the Classic.
It seems very crude to blame only this fact and the absence of Karim Benzema of the poor performance of the white club. The reality is that Madrid needs changes that mean a shock in the lineup, which Carlo Ancelotti it is more than short.
And it is that there are players who, clearly, do not have the confidence of the Italian coach, starting with a totally separated Alvaro Odriozola and ending with Mariano Diazgoing through, without a doubt, one of the biggest headaches of Florentino Perez of the last 4 years, Eden Hazard.
The former of Chelsea F.C., who came to mark an era in Spain playing for the merengue club, has probably been the team’s worst signing in a long time. The Belgian, the most expensive signing in the history of the club, has been dragging injuries since he arrived in 2019. In addition, his millionaire contrasts with the almost null ownership of the striker, who has not played in The league since September 11 before the Majorca.
While everything points to the premier league With regard to the Belgian and Odriozola, the Whites’ board must consider whether they should spend a significant amount on transfers or, on the contrary, should keep a low profile. What is clear is that Ancelotti desperately needs reinforcements after the break. In the spotlight are players like Victor Oshimen (killer of Naples) either Rafael Leao23-year-old striker from AC Milan.
Soon there will be news in Madrid, what is not yet known is if Florentino will pull out his wallet or if he will continue waiting for a hypothetical future in which to sign Kylian Mbappe either Erling Halandan option that can endanger the white present in pursuit of the future.
