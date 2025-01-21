January also tends to be cold and uncomfortable in Madrid, and is currently showing its wet side. Which, among other things, led to Carlo Ancelotti pulling the hood of his baby blue anorak low over his face and pulling the zipper all the way up as he entered Real Madrid’s training ground on Tuesday morning. On the occasion of the final preparations for the penultimate Champions League group game, in which Real Madrid meets RB Salzburg. For the defending champions, the duel with the Austrians should a priori seem like active relaxation. But when Ancelotti, 65, sat down in front of the journalists in the press room after training, he seemed to see nothing but wolf ears, as they say in Spain when they sense danger: “Maybe I have to go tomorrow,” said the former Bayern coach.

Ancelotti said this in his own way, nonchalantly, half in jest and half seriously. Half-jokingly, because he is not in command of the Titanic, but rather the leader of the Spanish league, and in front of him there is not a mountain of ice, but at most a mountain of aluminum cans. Salzburg is fifth-last in the endless Champions League table. But Ancelotti also spoke half-seriously because he has a keen antennae for the noise that can be heard around the Bernabéu; the Spaniards have invented the onomatopoeic term “runrún” for this.

On Monday night the presenter of the radio station Onda Cero the “runrún” turned louder. Ancelotti has “decided” to give up the coaching position at Real Madrid at the end of the season, making way for his former player Xabi Alonso (currently Leverkusen), the radio station said. Without any citation, and although he hadn’t bothered to ask Ancelotti himself.

In a small circle, Ancelotti found drastic words about this, which were at least clear in public on Tuesday. “I want to be very clear here,” Ancelotti began: “I will never set the date of my departure. Never in my life. When will that be? I don’t know it. Because it’s not me who decides. It can be tomorrow after the game, the day after, in a year – or in five.” He also sees it as an “objective advantage” that club boss Florentino Pérez has just been confirmed as president of Real Madrid for four more years. “He knows me very well. I want to reach Florentino’s four years – and say goodbye with him,” said Ancelotti; But this is clearly only in jest and not even remotely serious. Because he has long exceeded the average length of stay for coaches at Real Madrid – which is barely over a year – by adding up his two terms of office (2103 to 2015 and since 2021).

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is in Madrid due to circumstances, which is fueling rumors about Ancelotti’s future

What Ancelotti also knows: that his words will not mean the end of the rumors. The fact that these days were particularly intense also had to do with the fact that Alonso was in Madrid for Leverkusen’s Champions League game at Atlético on Tuesday evening. El Periodico assured that he had learned “reliably” that Ancelotti would no longer be coach in Madrid next season at the latest; the online portal Relevo scored points online with the sensation that Xabi Alonso personally took care of activating the building automation at his Madrid home in December.

The “runrún” surrounding Ancelotti can also be explained because Real Madrid was recently beaten by FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup (2:5). On the other hand, Real Madrid’s season so far is impressive. The club has reached the quarter-finals of the cup, is leading the league table and is still on course for the knockout rounds in the Champions League. This is also because star signing Kylian Mbappé has overcome his low point after missing a penalty at Athletic Bilbao at the beginning of December – and has scored eight of his 18 goals this season so far in eleven games.

On Tuesday, Mbappé, 26, perhaps saw the time come to give his first press conference since his introduction in the summer of 2024. It turned into a kind of justification event because he had to spend a lot of time describing the circumstances of the early months. “I’ve been happy from day one!” Mbappé shouted, appearing at the Bernabéu and going to work at Real Madrid continues to be “a dream every day” for him – and an “honor” at the same time.

Seems to have overcome his creative slump: Kylian Mbappé. (Photo: Oscar J. Barroso/Zuma Press Wire/Imago)

People had to be worried because he hadn’t been the outstanding player they knew from France for weeks. “I wasn’t shy, I’ll never be that kind of player,” said Mbappé. But he had to show a little “humility” because he came to a team that “won everything”: “You don’t go there and say: ‘Give me the ball!’”

He had also had to endure a lot of run-in in the past few weeks, and he acknowledged it with great composure on Tuesday. “When you’re a player like me and you think about all the expectations that are placed on me, it’s normal for people to talk. I don’t take it personally. I knew I could change the situation and I did. I’m very happy to be able to help the team.”

But Mbappé still had two messages, both aimed at the future. He announced that he was looking forward to his return to the French national team in March, which he had avoided last semester. And he said that he always dreams “that my next game will be my best.” It could be that Salzburg could have a minor problem on Wednesday.