Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Italian Carlo Ancelotti, 62, coach of Real Madrid, admitted that training methods in football have changed a lot over the past twenty years. But the one thing that has never changed is my relationship with the players, it has remained the same.

Ancelotti stressed the importance of the relationships that one establishes with others, and said: I am with the players all day, and he said: It is not fair to call them players, they are my friends, there is always the player, and there is the human, and the players are people who play football, and if you ask most of them: who you all? They will tell you: We are players, but in my view they are “people” who play football.

He added: Sometimes I tell them: I put the “player” on the “bench”, but I deal with the “human”, and if you are a true professional who respects the people you work with, you will always be the best.

Ancelotti, who came to Real Madrid last summer, after two previous experiences with Napoli and Everton, two clubs with a long football history, but they do not compete with the elite clubs in European football, in his second passage to the Royal Club, was able to build a team that plays with a simple system, and an empty style. It is complicated, and its members have a wonderful innate talent, and he succeeded in creating harmony between them, understanding and an atmosphere that allowed them to bring out the best of them as a talented group. The European Champions “Champions League”, where he faces Liverpool on May 28.

Ancelotti’s success made many people wonder about his longevity as a coach on the football field. June 30, 1996.

Ancelotti was born on June 10, 1959, Wa