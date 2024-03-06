Carlo Ancelotti accused of tax fraud in Spain: Prosecutor asks for 4 years and 9 months

The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor's Office has requested four years and nine months' imprisonment for tax fraud against Carlo Ancelotti, the accusation against the Real Madrid coach is that he did not pay the Treasury an amount of 1,062,079 euros in the fiscal years 2014 and 2015. According to Spanish justice, the former AC Milan coach omitted the income from the tax return from the exploitation of its image rights that it had transferred to other entities.

The prosecution claims in the complaint that Ancelotti signed an employment contract as Real Madrid manager on 4 July 2013 for the period between July 2013 and 30 June 2016 “specifying in the remuneration for this period, in addition to the work performance, also the proceeds deriving from the transfer of image rights to the club”. It is also specified that from July 2013 Ancelotti began to work and reside in Spain, establishing a property located in a central square in Madrid as his domicile and habitual residence. However, when the Emilian coach “prematurely” ended his relationship with Real Madrid on 25 May 2015, he rented the house until October of that year, so during 2015 “Spain was his main center of personal relationships and economic interests”.

The Prosecutor's Office underlines that “to avoid the taxation of proceeds deriving from image rights”, both those received by Real Madrid and by other brands on the occasion of various events, the coach resorted to a “complex” and “confusing network ” of trusts and registered companies channel the collection of image rights. According to the accusation, Ancelotti “simulated” the transfer of his image rights to entities “without real activity” and capacity for exploitation, domiciled outside Spain “thus pursuing opacity before the Spanish Treasury and the concealment of the real beneficiary of the proceeds his image rights, so that neither he nor any of the said companies have to pay taxes on the huge sums received in Spain or outside our country”.