When Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodríguez met in the summer of 2014, they were both enjoying the hangover of happy nights. They always kept a good memory of that, enlivened in several installments, with the next stop at Everton, where, according to several sources close to the transfer operation, and with all parties in agreement, the coach is already waiting for the 29-year-old footballer.

That summer the Italian had just saved his place on the Real Madrid bench with Sergio Ramos’ header in the 93rd minute of the Lisbon Champions League final. The Colombian landed in Valdebebas as the top scorer of the World Cup in Brazil, after being chosen MVP in the four meetings with Colombia. At a price of € 80 million it was also the third most expensive purchase in the club’s history, behind Gareth Bale, also new that summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo. That course was almost happy: James had his best year – 13 goals and 13 assists, according to Opta – but Ancelotti was fired.

Without the technician who received him in Madrid, and whose orders he eclipsed Bale, he declined the following two seasons, with police pursuit included at 200 km / h on the M-40: seven goals and eight assists, and eight and six, respectively. First with Rafa Benítez and after Christmas 2015, with Zinedine Zidane. The relationship with the French, on his second day from Ancelotti, was immediately broken. James did not then take the profession with the seriousness that Zidane kept, and ended up looking for an escape. There was Ancelotti to host his loan at Bayern.

Things did not go as well as the first time, in a context in which the Italian was determined to complete a transition without Robben and Ribèry. Although James’ numbers improved somewhat: he participated in 18 goals (he scored seven and gave eleven assists), compared to 15 and 14 of the previous two seasons, worse than the 26 of when they met.

Then James stayed another year alone in Munich (he participated in 10 goals) and returned to Valdebebas. And there was Zidane. They both thought it was a short procedure. The Frenchman did not love him and the footballer did not expect him to love him, but had Jorge Mendes, the representative who brought him to Madrid, working to get him out of the Bernabéu. Atlético was willing to pay between 40 and 50 million for him, which they hoped to get from the sale of Correa, but the 3-7 pre-season derby ended burying the operation. Then Mendes called Ancelotti again, installed in Naples although less willing to meet again. De Laurentiis tried a balance operation and Madrid preferred to try a reconciliation with Zidane that turned out to be fleeting. He went from playing to asking not to be summoned, and closed the course dressed in Di Stéfano street next to a trophy, as in Cardiff. He participated in two goals.

After the confinement, he had Mendes scouring the market again, and this time Ancelotti was looking for something that resembled what he remembered from the good old days. The 25-year-old Dane from Southampton Höjbjerg, hired by Mourinho for Tottenham for a more variable 17 million euros, escaped him and focused on James. In Madrid’s sweet days he had convinced him to go down more to receive and also to defend more. That greater breadth of travel deployed that course, together with his arrival and smell for the last pass, make Ancelotti think that this third match could go well, although according to sources close to the coach, he also recognizes certain doubts due to his scarcity of matches the last two seasons.

In the Madrid offices, where while waiting for the final numbers they have already received news from Mendes, the economic demands are notably lower than those of last summer, due to the emergencies to sell caused by the pandemic. Also the salary expectations of James, needing to return to compete, and ready to travel to Goodison Park, to take refuge again in Ancelotti.