Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:32 p.m.



Updated 10:49 p.m.

Carlo Ancelotti applauds the response that the institutions have had after the intolerable racist episode that Vinicius suffered last Sunday at Mestalla. «In these two days a lot has happened, it can be a great opportunity. It is a very important step forward, hopefully this can be fixed soon”, said the Real Madrid coach after his team’s victory against Rayo Vallecano, which brought a smile to the whites after the ordeal experienced in Valencia.

The Italian thanked the moving tribute that the Santiago Bernabéu paid to Vinicius on an afternoon that should serve as a reference in the fight against xenophobia. “Alright. The support received is good for him. It has been difficult for him to assimilate a bit what has happened. We will see if he can play in Seville. It’s not much that he has on the knee. I don’t ask anyone for anything, just that each one have the behavior that they think they should have, but knowing things that cannot be done,” Ancelotti explained after granting the winger rest due to minor discomfort in his left knee, despite the fact that the The Competition Committee exempted him from serving a sanction for the red card he saw at Mestalla, arguing that the images seen by the Basque referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea were biased.

“I was surprised, really. Fixed a bug where a sequence was longer than what was seen. It’s fair. The image thing is a very complicated subject. I want to think that it was a mistake without bad faith. I don’t know if it’s happened before,” said the Real Madrid coach, who was also satisfied with Javier Tebas’ apology after the LaLiga president had a word exchange with Vinicius through social media. «I think it’s good that he asked Vinicius for forgiveness. Everyone has realized what has happened. In Spain people are intelligent, and when these people make decisions things can be fixed, “said the transalpine.