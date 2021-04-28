C.yril Ramaphosa’s appearance was eagerly awaited. On Wednesday, the South African President took the stand of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into the countless corruption affairs in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma. He does not want to “apologize or defend the inexcusable,” said Ramaphosa at the beginning of his statement. “We all know that the party could and should have done more to prevent abuse of power and the misappropriation of resources.”

There were shortcomings in the ANC, he further admitted. “We have not always adhered to the values ​​and principles that have defined the glorious, more than 100-year-old movement to which we belong.” However, the party is now determined to ensure that the “excesses of the past never, never, never happen again. “

Difficult position

Ramaphosa itself is in a difficult position. When he took office as President in 2018, he had promised to clear up and end corruption and nepotism under Zuma. But he himself was Vice President of the ANC from 2012 to 2017 and Deputy President from 2014. Although he is not accused of being directly involved in the affairs. The commission, chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, wants to find out how much he knew and why he did not stop the machinations. In particular, the Guptas, an Indian family of entrepreneurs who were friends with Zuma, not only enriched themselves immensely, but also controlled almost all state institutions from behind. In South Africa there is talk of “state capture”.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa answered questions from the commission in his role as incumbent party chairman. He first pointed out that corruption was not a new phenomenon. The previous apartheid regime was “morally and systematically corrupt”. Since the first democratic elections in 1994, the ANC had introduced a “new culture and rule of law” and had been successful in most phases of the past 27 years. One is proud of achievements like an independent judiciary and state institutions to support democracy. The party itself is not corrupt. The establishment of the Commission is proof that it takes the fight against corruption seriously.

In the recent past, however, the ANC has provided a “breeding ground for corruption” due to weak structures, internal power struggles and conflicts. The ANC admitted that mistakes were made. At the 2017 ANC party congress, however, a “process of reconstruction and renewal” was initiated. Members charged with corruption or other crimes could no longer rely on the party’s protection. Ramaphosa was apparently addressing Party Secretary General Ace Magashule, the highest-ranking party member currently charged with corruption. The party leadership gave him a 30-day deadline for resignation in March. Magashule still holds on to its position. This week his supporters announced that they would go to court if he was forced to resign.

Sanctions against the Gupta brothers

When asked about the filling of key public service positions, Ramaphosa said the ANC placed emphasis on professionalism and competence. He defended the use of “cadres”. This is essential in a democracy so that the government fulfills its mandate. But he admitted weaknesses in the practical implementation. More transparency is needed both within the political parties and within the state.

The commission has heard more than 200 witnesses on almost 400 days of trial since August 2018. So far, however, she has not been able to call the former President Zuma to the stand. Its lawyers use almost every legal device to prevent an appearance. The Constitutional Court is currently dealing with the matter. The Gupta brothers have also not been among the witnesses so far. According to reports, the family now lives in Dubai. The British government imposed sanctions on the brothers earlier this week. Ramaphosa will continue to be questioned as a witness on Thursday. For two days in May he is invited in his role as President.