By Aluisio Alves

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Domestic corporate debt issues should show resilience in 2023, even in a scenario of high interest rates, according to the vice president of capital markets at the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), José Eduardo Laloni.

“It shouldn’t be a wonderful year for emissions, but I don’t think it will be a terrible year either,” Laloni told Reuters in an interview.

Corporate funding in the Brazilian capital market in the first 11 months of 2022 totaled 466.5 billion reais, a 10.5% decrease compared to the same period of 2021, mainly reflecting the cooling off of share offerings. However, funding with debentures in the period, of 234.9 billion reais, was 4.5% higher than in the same period last year.

“In 2022, the market was already able to see an increase in fixed-income issues, even with high interest rates,” said Laloni. “For next year, there are several infrastructure projects coming out of the drawer, in areas such as sanitation, highways and the electricity sector, which should happen.”

According to market professionals, part of the activity in fixed income was secured because many Brazilian companies preferred to raise capital in the country in view of the external scenario that was also more hostile, with rising interest rates in the United States and Europe.

Until November, funding by national companies abroad with fixed or variable income totaled US$5 billion, compared to US$25 billion in the same period in 2021.

For Laloni, “Brazil still has a good face among emerging countries”, considering that other countries in a position to compete for the pockets of global investors face more serious issues, such as Russia, at war with Ukraine, or even China, which tries to overcome a housing crisis and doubts about economic activity in the face of social isolation measures against Covid.

According to the executive, despite the pessimism that took hold of part of the market last week with the appointment of Aloizio Mercadante, a historical figure of the PT, to head the BNDES, the tendency is for the development bank to maintain a partnership posture with the capital market.

“The capital market is more mature now, there is not much room for subsidies,” he said.

For Laloni, faced with a scenario that is still not encouraging for variable income instruments, the foreign market with high interest rates, fixed income securities should be of interest to investors, especially if legislation is approved that exempts foreigners from income tax on private assets .

“It is another pocket that could open up for Brazil.”