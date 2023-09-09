Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 19:11

For the second consecutive month, the balance between contributions and redemptions in investment funds was positive in August. Net inflow was R$26.1 billion last month, according to the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima). In July, the balance had been positive at R$20.9 billion.

Among the categories that ended the month with net funding is multimarkets, one of the strategies that allows investment in higher risk assets, such as shares. The positive result, however, should not definitely indicate a trend, because it was provided by a single fund in the free multimarket class.

The fixed income class contributed the most to the result, with R$22.4 billion. Separately, funds that invest in short-term, lower-risk fixed income securities (low investment grade fixed income type) were responsible for net inflows of R$11.8 billion.

Pension funds closed the month with net inflows of R$4.8 billion, and FIPs (Participation Investment Funds), with R$918.3 million.

Among the classes with net redemptions, FIDCs (Credit Rights Investment Funds) led the list, with R$7 billion in net outflows. The result reflects the movement concentrated in a single fund of this class, responsible for the net redemption of R$7.2 billion. Next are ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), with R$2.1 billion; equity funds, with R$1.7 billion; and foreign exchange, with R$356.9 million.

In the year to date, three classes of funds have positive net inflows: FIPs (R$39 billion), pension funds (R$6.6 billion) and FIDCs (R$6.1 billion).

Perspective

“When we look at net inflows, the fund industry opened the second half of the year in a very positive way, which indicates a gradual increase in risk appetite in search of greater profitability. There is greater predictability and stability in the economic and political scenarios that allow this strategy”, said the vice-president of Anbima, Pedro Rudge, in a press release. The executive also highlights that, last month, the industry exceeded R$8 trillion in net worth.

Rudge pointed out that the market expectation is that the 0.5 percentage point cut in the Selic in August will be the beginning of the cycle of interest rate declines. “This will lead more and more investors to increase their positions in riskier assets,” wrote the executive.

Profitability in August

The low investment grade fixed income fund had a return of 1.23% in August. Among multimarkets, portfolios that invest at least 40% abroad (type of multimarket investment abroad) rose 0.59%.

Among equity funds, portfolios without commitment to concentrating on a specific investment strategy (free share type) fell 4.24%.