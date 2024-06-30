For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, ANBERNIC is a Chinese company that has been launching for years now portable consoles dedicated to the emulation of old gaming systems , with some success. In reality, there is a real parallel market for these devices, which somehow live on a razor’s edge, given that they arrive with thousands of ROMs of old games pre-installed, without having a license. In any case, they have established themselves in some way, becoming a very popular commercial phenomenon.

ANBERNIC has officially announced its new portable console dedicated to retrogaming: the RG40XX H leaked in recent days thanks to the staff who shared it on Chinese social media. From there to go around the world the step was short.

The usual

As seen in the trailer, the RG40XX H looks incredibly similar to the TRIMUI Smart Pro handheld that came out a while back (many of the companies that are in this space shamelessly copy each other, and they also copy the designs of well-known and legitimate devices). It will be available in three colors: black, gray and blue, all with LED joysticks that have 5 different ambient light modes and can select from over 16,000,000 colors.

The specifications released so far are: 4-inch full-laminated IPS display with a resolution of 640 × 480, a 5G Wi-Fi module, Bluetooth, HDMI output and Moonlight streaming. A standard feature for recent laptops from the company.

As for the CPU, rumors speak of an Allwinner H700, a chipset widely used by ANBERNIC. In short, the company’s strategy of launching hardware that is essentially identical, or at least very similar, with just a different design is confirmed.

The RG40XX H will be usable as a laptop or connectable to a TV via HDMI cable. It should emulate games up to the PSP, Dreamcast and Nintendo 64 systems. Pricing has not been announced yet, but knowing ANBERNIC it will probably be under $99.