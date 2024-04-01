Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 16:55

After a survey with members, the National Association of Central Bank Analysts (ANBCB) concluded that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that deals with the budgetary and fiscal autonomy of the Central Bank can be the structural solution for the institutional strengthening of the body , as long as the risks are mapped in the legislative proposals.

The entity represents around 600 analysts, almost all active at the BC, whose staff currently has around 2,700 analysts.

Of the 600 members, more than 80% participated in the survey, with 74% of voters indicating that the ANBCB should contribute to improving the text of the PEC.

Another 6% said they were in favor of the text as it stands today and 18% said they were against the PEC, regardless of changes.

In general terms, the PEC foresees that the BC would no longer be part of the General Budget of the Union (OGU) when it transformed from an autonomous agency to a public company, starting to finance itself with revenues from “seigneurship”.

The employees, in turn, would no longer be civil servants and would become CLT holders, but the project's rapporteur, senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), has already committed to guaranteeing the stability of the agency's employees in his text.

As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the BC is also trying to come up with a complementary law proposal to regulate the PEC precisely to reduce additional resistance from civil servants.

In the ANBCB survey, 75.9% of members say they understand that the public company model is the politically and legally viable path to achieving budgetary autonomy, but, of these, 87.3% understand that it is necessary to mitigate risks.

Stability is defended in legal texts by 95.8% of participants, especially for the adequate exercise of the body's police power, with 81.2% understanding that the device must be present in the PEC.

Another point that civil servants would like to see in the PEC or established in a complementary law is how pension adjustments would be made with the departure of the Complementary Pension Regime (RPC).

The associates also pointed out that other topics could be addressed in the PEC regulation, such as shielding, the definition of similar careers, definitions related to BC governance and the health plan.

Asked whether they would continue with the BC in the event of the PEC's enactment, 76% of respondents indicated yes, but 79% of these under the condition that the risks are mitigated and that the characteristics for the change are attractive. There is still fear of changes to the texts during the processing of the proposals.

In the note, the ANBCB recognizes the need for a structural solution to resolve the institutional issue of risk to the BC's ability to carry out its mission, but states that the eventual impact of the PEC is profound for the body's staff.

“As next steps, based on this list of information, the Association will now collaborate to build a more solid PEC, suitable for the BC and fair to its employees”, states the entity.