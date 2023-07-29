On February 15, 2023, the program ‘Que t’hi jugues’ by SER Catalunya and AS uncovers the payments that for years the FC Barcelona made to different companies belonging to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, vice president of the Technical Committee of Arbitrators between 1994 and 2018. The news put black on white an investigation initiated in 2019 by the Tax Agency and that in a few months would go to the Examining Court number 1 of Barcelona to try to unravel one of the biggest scandals in the history of Spanish football. A case that swings between sports corruption and the money laundering with famous and also obscure protagonists.

#Anatomy #Negreira #Case